11/14 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast

Rex Thompson gives a look at the week ahead on Monday, Nov. 14.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Monday morning, everyone!

Look for clouds to increase later today, with highs in the lower 60s.

There is a chance for showers this evening, with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. After midnight, look for showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 40s. The chance of rain is 90%.

We have cloudy skies in the forecast on Tuesday, with a 30% chance for a few morning showers.

By Tuesday afternoon, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. It will also be breezy with north winds at 15 to 20 mph.

Look for temperatures to be in the upper 30s by Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s.

For Thursday through the weekend, expect highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with no rain expected.

11/14 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/11
Saturday will be cold and windy as the Canadian air moves into the Pine Belt