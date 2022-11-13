Win Stuff
Zoo may seem bare as temperatures drop

Many animals may be forced inside due to lower temperatures.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo may seem like it is missing some animals over the next few days.

With temperatures dropping, various animals are having to be housed inside, keeping them warm and protecting their health.

“Primates have to have indoor access if it’s 45 degrees or below,” Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore said. “Our parrots don’t come out unless it’s 60 or above. Most of time, our larger reptiles also have to be underneath the heat lamp. So, it’s really very species specific.”

Though many animals will have to be in their indoor housing, the zoo still makes an effort to make the zoo fun and interactive.

“When the giraffe are inside, we do still want the public to be able to interact with them, so we do offer public tours inside the barn,” Zoo animal keeper Laura Leggett said. “It is a slightly lower capacity of people we can bring in here, but that gives the guests a chance to still interact with some of their favorite animals that everybody loves.”

Though they may be in a different spot, employees ensure that the Hattiesburg Zoo is just as fun in the winter as it is in the summer.

“We’re obviously still open, even when it’s cold,” Moore said. “Just be a little bit mindful that some of your favorite animals might not be on exhibit and we cannot make them come out if they are cold. So, please just be a little bit patient.”

If temperatures are to dip below freezing, all animals will be moved in for health precautions.

