Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Waynesboro Youth Roundtable focuses on family loss, careers

A youth roundtable was held at the Waynesboro City Auditorium Saturday.
A youth roundtable was held at the Waynesboro City Auditorium Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro City Auditorium hosted an anti-violence event just for young people Saturday.

A first-ever youth roundtable gave young students a chance to interact with a panel of community leaders.

Speakers talked about how to deal with the loss of a loved one and career choices during the event.

Organizers hoped they were able to give some good advice to the children who attended.

“One thing is to let the kids know that they have a voice as well,” event organizer Anetia Beal-Norsworthy said. “You know, if we start that voice out early, then who knows when they get on up into adulthood, they’ll be able to know how to use their voice to voice things, things that need to be changed or things that need to be better.”

The event was co-hosted by Best Day Ever Counseling, Coaching and Consulting, Operation Recovery and Drug Awareness Prevention.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Holder, 38, was booked into the Jasper County Jail and charged with nine counts of aggravated...
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
The United States Department of Justice
Former WCU track and field athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate

Latest News

The 13th "Stop the Violence Walk" makes its way through Waynesboro Saturday.
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro
Hattiesburg businesses bring holiday merchandise out early, offer exclusive deals.
Businesses bring holidays to Hattiesburg through open house expo
Six members in the Perry County Sheriffs Office have previous military experience.
Perry County 1st responders honored on Veterans Day
Laurel's Veterans Day program Friday focused on remembering veterans still here
Laurel Veterans Day program Friday focused on remembering those still here