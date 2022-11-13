USM storms back to tie Coastal Carolina, 17-17, at halftime

CONWAY, S.C. (WDAM) - After falling behind by 17 points at Coast Carolina University Saturday, the University of Southern Mississippi rallied to tie the Chanticleers.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Kenyon Clay and a 15-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lowe III to Tiaquelin Mims sparked a 17-point by the Golden Eagles to even the game at halftime.

Aaron Begood and Reese White each had a touchdown run for Coastal Carolina in the first quarter.

Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 22-yard field goal to open the third quarter to give USM Its first lead of the night, 20-17.

