Meloney Thames scores 31, beats buzzer in Jones College’s OT win

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A game removed from scoring a career-high 35 against now No. 1 Trinity Valley, sophomore Meloney Thames dropped 31 and hit the game-winning shot as time expired in overtime to propel Jones over Shelton State, 69-67, Thursday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.

Jones improved to 2-1. Shelton State is now 1-3.

It was an absolute battle for 45 minutes. Regulation was not enough. Shelton State led 18-15 after one quarter only to see Jones use a 10-0 second quarter surge to take a 33-25 halftime lead.

Thames had nine at the half to lead the Bobcats and would take control in the second half. Carly Keats had eight.

The Bucs quickly erased an eight point deficit and retook the lead with 45-41 with 2:27 left in the quarter. Jones led 47-45 after three quarters. The fourth quarter turned into a Thames against Nya Valentine show, with both guards hitting bucket after bucket for their respective teams.

Back-and-forth the final 10 minutes, both teams had a possession in the final 2.1 seconds of regulation to try and win the game, but the game went into overtime tied at 59-59.

Two clutch free throws by Sakyia White in overtime extended the Jones lead to 67-64, only to see Valentine hit an off-balance three-pointer to tie the game at 67-67. Thames, who scored six of the Bobcats’ 10 points in overtime, then hit the game-winner as the horn sounded to lift JC to the win.

Thames finished with 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting, followed by 12 and 12 from White. Valentine and Maya Cunningham had 16 apiece to lead the Bucs.

Jones will play its next seven games away from home beginning Saturday against Murray State College in Eunice, Louisiana.

