Lady Crusaders win 3rd straight Southern States soccer title

William Carey University women's soccer team won its third consecutive Southern States Athletic...
William Carey University women's soccer team won its third consecutive Southern States Athletic Conference title Friday (Courtesy: PennLive).(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From William Carey University Sports Information Department

MONTGOMERY, Ala.. (WDAM) - William Carey University women’s soccer team picked up its third, consecutive Southern Sates Athletic Conference title with a 3-0 victory over Life University Friday night at the Emory Folmar YMCA Complex.

The Running Eagle defense held the Carey offense in check until the 25th minute, when Kauany Sousa knocked home a goal to put WCU up 1-0.

Four minutes later, Sousa found Julia Herbst to give the Lady Crusaders a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Life defense continued to disrupt the WCU offense for more than 40 minutes until Karen Vilau collected a loose ball from 30 yards out and knocked it past the keeper for the final tally.

The clean sheet marks the 11th shutout of the season for the Lady Crusader defense, and the offense has scored three or more goals in all but two games this year.

The next step for the Lady Crusaders will be hosting first-and-second-round bracket of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ national championship on Nov. 17-19.

