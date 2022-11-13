Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid to low 30s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear. We are under a freeze warning tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50s across the area. We will see sunny skies and no chance of rain. Wind gusts could be up to 18 MPH tomorrow.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 50s. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day, and we do have a 50% chance of rain in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 50s to low 60s. There will be a 40% for showers as we go throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to low 50s across the area. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is no chance for showers.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.