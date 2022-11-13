‘Creator Showcase’ put small businesses on front burner Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg salon hosted its inaugural ‘Creator Showcase’ Saturday, ready to show off its best work.

Small business owners from Jackson to Mobile, Ala., got the opportunity to put their best foot forward and show what they can offer to their respective communities.

Items ranged from door signs to earrings and each creator got lots of well-deserved attention from locals.

