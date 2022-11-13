Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Columbia state champion track & field hurdler Katie Gates signs scholarship

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Katie Gates came to Columbia from California in the 8th grade.

She didn’t know a soul in Marion County but quickly found her track & field family with the Wildcats.

Gates is a three-time state champion in the 100 meter hurdles and on Friday cemented her future by signing a scholarship with Mississippi College.

“The first day I went there and visited them it was just like welcome arms,” Gates said. “Me coming here to Columbia I just felt like I was back home. I felt welcomed, I didn’t feel pressured. Seeing my hard work pay off and finally pursue my dream that I want to do and go to college. And then just seeing all the people here supporting me, I just got really emotional.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Holder, 38, was booked into the Jasper County Jail and charged with nine counts of aggravated...
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
The United States Department of Justice
Former WCU track and field athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate

Latest News

William Carey University women's soccer team won its third consecutive Southern States Athletic...
Lady Crusaders win 3rd straight Southern States soccer title
Katie Gates, Columbia
Columbia state champion track & field hurdler Katie Gates signs scholarship
Meloney Thames, Jones College
Meloney Thames scores 31, beats buzzer in Jones College’s OT win
USM drops 26-23 Sun Belt Conference decision at Coastal Carolina
USM comes up short at Coastal, drops to .500 after 26-23 road loss