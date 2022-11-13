Columbia state champion track & field hurdler Katie Gates signs scholarship

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Katie Gates came to Columbia from California in the 8th grade.

She didn’t know a soul in Marion County but quickly found her track & field family with the Wildcats.

Gates is a three-time state champion in the 100 meter hurdles and on Friday cemented her future by signing a scholarship with Mississippi College.

“The first day I went there and visited them it was just like welcome arms,” Gates said. “Me coming here to Columbia I just felt like I was back home. I felt welcomed, I didn’t feel pressured. Seeing my hard work pay off and finally pursue my dream that I want to do and go to college. And then just seeing all the people here supporting me, I just got really emotional.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.