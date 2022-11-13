Win Stuff
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday

Collins' restaurant damaged in Saturday morning fire
Collins' restaurant damaged in Saturday morning fire(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire in downtown Collins left a locally owned business damaged Saturday.

The Collins Fire Department responded to a fire at Annie B’s Family Style Restaurant at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Chief John Pope said smoke was billowing from the building when firefighters arrived and a fire was found in the kitchen.

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters responded and contained the fire to the kitchen area.

Smoke and heat damaged the front of the restaurant and two other buildings, but no injuries were reported.

On Facebook, Annie B’s thanked the community for its help and said no one was working in the building when the fire occurred.

