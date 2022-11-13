Win Stuff
City of Purvis hosts 3rd annual ‘Street Festival’

The Street Festival in Purvis doubled in size from 2020.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - After being cancelled in 2021, “The Street Festival” returned to Purvis Saturday.

Booths, vendors and food trucks filled in along Main Street, offering visitors a variety of fun.

Along with the vendors, the festival included a car-and-bike show, live music and special appearances from Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, and undefeated mixed martial artist Jamahl Tatum.

“Purvis is kind of a hidden gem,” Festival President Renee Keith said. “We don’t want it to be too big, but we want a lot of people to know how wonderful it is.

“We’re very proud of our town and we like to promote it every chance we can.”

Keith said this year’s festival featured more than 140 booths, doubling the total from 2020.

