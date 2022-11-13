Businesses bring holidays to Hattiesburg through open house expo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came to the Hub City Saturday!

Many local businesses busted out holiday merchandise for this past weekend’s open house.

“This is our busiest time and we try to do our best to help you with sales, help you with events and help you with little freebies along the way,” said Murph Little, managing owner of The Author Shoppe.

Some businesses even brought in merchandise for the occasion.

“Last week, we received three new trucks and so we have lots of new merchandise,” said Rick Wilemon, curator of Oddfellows. “I think we’re ready for the holiday season.”

The holiday expo allowed shoppers to check out new local businesses, stimulate their own economy and cross items off their holiday shopping list.

“We’re able to bring family back, bring people back together and these expos that Newpointe and downtown (are) doing, it’s bringing the spirit of the season back together,” said Alden Bennett, who was shopping with his family.

Any items that had to be left of the list this evening were noted by ol’ Saint Nick.

“There’s going to be a lot of monster trucks in my bag this year, as well as Barbie Dream houses,” said Santa Claus. “I don’t know how I’m going to get them all loaded in the sleigh, but I’m going to try. We’re going to make sure these kids get what they want for Christmas.”

Many Newpointe businesses will be doing sales Sunday as well.

