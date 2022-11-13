13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets of Waynesboro Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.

They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”

It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.

At the park, participants heard from families affected by gun violence and law enforcement officers who are working to stop it.

“The foolishness of taking someone’s life, you’re not just affecting one person, you’re affecting everybody, you rearrange the entire family dynamics when you do something like this,” said Zanetia Henry.

Her son, Drecharles Henry, was murdered in 2019.

“We’re here to help you, not to hurt you,” said Patrolman Sylvester Busby of the Waynesboro Police Department. “We need your help just as much as y’all need ours when it comes to solving these crimes.”

It was the 13th year for the “Stop the Violence Walk.”

