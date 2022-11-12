Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states

Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other...
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry.

We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency.

“I served four years in the United States Navy,” said Kency.

We also had a conversation with Michael Watkins.

“I was a specialist in the Army, infantry medic, combat medic, ”described Watkins. “I joined up on August 1, ‘01. So a month before 9/11. My birthday was September 6, five days later the world blew up.”

And we met Joshua Behlar.

“I did 12 years with the US Army,” noted Behlar. “And that included two tours to Afghanistan. And I was a HUMINT collector, which is also known as an interrogator for the US Army.”

Dr. Kency says he’s had a lot of patients wanting to know how soon they’ll be able to access medical marijuana here in the state.

“I’m already certifying over, you know, over 100 patients already,” he said. “I would say probably 20% of those have been veterans. A lot of those people have seen my website, Kencymedicalservices.com. And they saw that I was a US veteran and I’ve had them say, I chose you because you’re a veteran. And so that means a lot.”

Watkins is starting transportation and dispensary operations. While serving..

“We got hit a lot...PTSD, traumatic brain injury, blast wounds,” he explained. “I shattered my wrist over there. So just a myriad of injuries.”

He was prescribed medications for all of those issues but found himself addicted. After moving to Oregon and finding medical cannabis...

“Went from over 400 pills a month to zero in around a six to nine month, tapering off,” noted Watkins who is also COO of Hill Top Brands. “I still had a lot of work to do on me and still had a lot of work to do period. But that was a life-changing and mind-altering.”

Behlar, who’s starting a cultivation business, has a similar testimony.

“It is an actual, an absolute form of not just that temporary ease of the pain in the mind, it is that form of hope that plays into it,” said Behlar, co-owner and leader cultivator for Delta Bud. ”They have this drug that doesn’t just make them numb to everything, it actually gives them a chance to enjoy every second.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Holder, 38, was booked into the Jasper County Jail and charged with nine counts of aggravated...
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
The United States Department of Justice
Former WCU track and field athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate

Latest News

Columbia salutes its veterans
Columbia saluted its veterans Friday
Columbia salutes its veterans
Columbia salutes its veterans
Six members in the Perry County Sheriffs Office have previous military experience.
Perry County 1st responders honored on Veterans Day
Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12