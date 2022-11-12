Win Stuff
USM stuns Vanderbilt, 60-48

Felipe Haas celebrates a 2nd-half 3-pointer that helped Southern MIss stun Vanderbilt 60-48 at Memorial Gymnasium.(Mark Humphrey/AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi put three players in double-figure scoring and Vanderbilt University failed to score down the stretch as the Golden Eagles stunned the Commodores, 60-48, Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

USM (2-0) led 31-23 at halftime,but Vandy (0-2) chipped away, and a three-point play by Quentin Millora-Brown pulled the Commodores to within 51-48 with 3 minutes, 52 seconds to play

Those were Vanderbilt’s final points as the Commodores missed their final 10 shots from the field.

USM wasn’t a ton better in the second half’s waning minutes, making only two field goals over the final 8:21 of the game.

But one of those was a big, 3-pointer from Austin Crowley and a 54-48 lead with 1:39 remaining.

The Golden Eagles were 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to put the Commodores away.

Felipe Haas, who made half of his eight 3-pointers, led USM with 14 points. Crowley added 13 points while DeAndre Pinckney turned in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Vandy got 12 points off the bench from Jordan Wright, Colin Smith added nine points and 10 rebounds, while Mylew Stute hauled down a team-best 11 rebounds to go with four points.

USM will host Loyola University at 7 p.m. Monday.

