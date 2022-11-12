Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Saturday will be cold and windy as the Canadian air moves into the Pine Belt

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Canadian Cold front will move into the area Friday night.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. It will also be windy all day long with winds from the northwest between 15-25 mph. Frost will be likely Saturday Night as lows bottom out near the freezing mark.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Frost will be likely overnight as lows bottom out near the freezing mark.

A weak system will move in the area on Monday. That will give us a chance of showers Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Street shooting investigation in Hattiesburg
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks
Malik Moore became the 4th suspect arrested in connection with the shooting West 5th Street in...
Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/11
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/11
11/11 Ryan’s “Last Warm” Friday Morning Forecast
11/11 Ryan’s “Last Warm” Friday Morning Forecast
11/11 Ryan’s “Last Warm” Friday Morning Forecast
11/11 Ryan’s “Last Warm” Friday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Thursday PM Forecast 11/10
One more warm day before the cold air arrives this weekend.