Saturday will be cold and windy as the Canadian air moves into the Pine Belt

A Canadian Cold front will move into the area Friday night.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. It will also be windy all day long with winds from the northwest between 15-25 mph. Frost will be likely Saturday Night as lows bottom out near the freezing mark.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Frost will be likely overnight as lows bottom out near the freezing mark.

A weak system will move in the area on Monday. That will give us a chance of showers Monday night through Tuesday morning.

