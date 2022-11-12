Perry County first responders honored on veterans day

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Six members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office exchanged their military tanks for patrol trucks.

These members of PCSO went from defending the country to defending the county, switching to first responders after being in the military.

“It’s all about service, service to the country and then you just transition to service to the community,” said Perry County Deputy Jeff Yelverton, a retired Army veteran.

The transition often works well because because of similar skills and ethics required in both careers.

“It makes it a whole lot easier, especially in this career field, because you’ve already got some of the tactics and stuff that the military has trained you for,” said Orrin Berry, who is a part of PCSO and the Army National Guard.

For a sheriff, these types of employees are invaluable.

“If it wasn’t for them and the sacrifices that are made by them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing today,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, “I appreciate all our military guys. I have the utmost respect.”

Perry County showed its respect to all its veterans Friday with its annual Veterans Day parade.

