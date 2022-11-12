Laurel Veterans Day program Friday focused on remembering those still here

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel held it’s annual Veterans Day program today to honor all veterans.

This years’ speaker, Luke Johnson, focused on not only remembering heroes, but speaking to them now while they’re still here.

“There’s living heroes, and so (Friday) allows us that opportunity to meet those people, to hear those people, and to give them the honor that they’re due,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he remembers a time when war heroes weren’t thanked. He said he now hopes the community takes the time to show appreciation, not just (Veterans Day), but everyday.

”For us, as a community, it’s to look at all our veterans, particularly those during that time and to say thank you, your service meant something, we recognize that,” Johnson said. “So, for me, it’s getting to know the different people and getting to interact with them, hear their stories and just be able to look at them in the eye and thank them for their service.”

Program emcee Scott Carson said some veterans don’t feel like they deserve the honor after only serving a short while.

“Sometimes I have veterans come up to me, ‘Well, I only served for two years,’ and I go, ‘Oh, stop right there. There’s no only.’

“That’s the backbone of the military right there. They are the ones, the short-termers, who are the vast majority of those who serve in the military, who protect our freedom.”

Marine Corps veteran Larry Callahan said Veterans Day marked a time to honor and celebrate all who served.

“It’s always a good thing for you to hear, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and we basically here at the museum, we want to dedicate it to all veterans, to recognize them and honor them,” Callahan said. “That’s what we do here.”

