Grace’s Home for Heroes begins annual food drive for veterans

Grace's Home for Heroes collecting food for veterans in need
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes is a non-profit organization that strives top help local veterans and their families.

For the months of November and December, it is teaming up with local businesses and organizations such as Petro Nissan, Twin Forks Rising, Habitat for Humanity, The African American Military History Museum and more to collect and donate food to Camp Shelby’s food pantry.

Grace’s Home of Heroes founder Amber Travis said the organization does a lot more than food drives.

“Our purpose is to have an assisted living facility to cater to elderly veterans and their spouses,” Travis said. “Until we get that facility, we serve as a resource for the veteran community.”

Grace’s is asking for non-perishable food and hygiene items in the drop-off location boxes.

Grace’s Home for Heroes also has a ‘Brunch for Veterans’ from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the R3SM Building to bring awareness and show appreciation to veterans in the community.

