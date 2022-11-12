Gametime! - Week 12

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing.

Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:

Oak Grove (28) Biloxi (7)

West Jones (38) East Central (0)

Bay Springs (64) Sebastopol (0)

Taylorsville (50) Vardaman (0)

Hazlehurst (32) Jefferson Davis County (13)

Mendenhall (29) Columbia (20)

Vancleave (41) Hattiesburg (35)

Gautier (38) Wayne County (21)

Picayune (24) Laurel (9)

Lake (21) East Marion (18)

Philadelphia (27) Heidelberg (14)

West Lowndes (46) Lumberton (20)

Scott Central (55) Collins (7)

Velma Jackson (14) Mize (7)

Raleigh (30) St. Stanislaus (21)

Magee (36) Jefferson County (26)

Stone (17) North Pike (16) – OT

Poplarville (49) Newton County (21)

Wesson (33) Tylertown (19)

Next week’s matchups

6A – Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

5A – West Jones at Picayune

4A – Poplarville at Stone

3A – Wesson at Raleigh

3A – Magee at Hazlehurst

1A – Taylorsville at Hamilton

1A – West Lowndes at Bay Springs

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.