Gametime! - Week 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing.
Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:
- Oak Grove (28) Biloxi (7)
- West Jones (38) East Central (0)
- Bay Springs (64) Sebastopol (0)
- Taylorsville (50) Vardaman (0)
- Hazlehurst (32) Jefferson Davis County (13)
- Mendenhall (29) Columbia (20)
- Vancleave (41) Hattiesburg (35)
- Gautier (38) Wayne County (21)
- Picayune (24) Laurel (9)
- Lake (21) East Marion (18)
- Philadelphia (27) Heidelberg (14)
- West Lowndes (46) Lumberton (20)
- Scott Central (55) Collins (7)
- Velma Jackson (14) Mize (7)
- Raleigh (30) St. Stanislaus (21)
- Magee (36) Jefferson County (26)
- Stone (17) North Pike (16) – OT
- Poplarville (49) Newton County (21)
- Wesson (33) Tylertown (19)
Next week’s matchups
- 6A – Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
- 5A – West Jones at Picayune
- 4A – Poplarville at Stone
- 3A – Wesson at Raleigh
- 3A – Magee at Hazlehurst
- 1A – Taylorsville at Hamilton
- 1A – West Lowndes at Bay Springs
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.