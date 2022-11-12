Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 12

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing.

Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:

  • Oak Grove (28) Biloxi (7)
  • West Jones (38) East Central (0)
  • Bay Springs (64) Sebastopol (0)
  • Taylorsville (50) Vardaman (0)
  • Hazlehurst (32) Jefferson Davis County (13)
  • Mendenhall (29) Columbia (20)
  • Vancleave (41) Hattiesburg (35)
  • Gautier (38) Wayne County (21)
  • Picayune (24) Laurel (9)
  • Lake (21) East Marion (18)
  • Philadelphia (27) Heidelberg (14)
  • West Lowndes (46) Lumberton (20)
  • Scott Central (55) Collins (7)
  • Velma Jackson (14) Mize (7)
  • Raleigh (30) St. Stanislaus (21)
  • Magee (36) Jefferson County (26)
  • Stone (17) North Pike (16) – OT
  • Poplarville (49) Newton County (21)
  • Wesson (33) Tylertown (19)

Next week’s matchups

  • 6A – Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
  • 5A – West Jones at Picayune
  • 4A – Poplarville at Stone
  • 3A – Wesson at Raleigh
  • 3A – Magee at Hazlehurst
  • 1A – Taylorsville at Hamilton
  • 1A – West Lowndes at Bay Springs

