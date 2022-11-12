Win Stuff
Columbia saluted its veterans Friday

Columbia salutes its veterans
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the state Friday, cities celebrated the contributions of its veterans, and it was much the same in Marion County.

The City of Columbia hosted its annual Veterans Day program with representatives from each military branch in attendance.

The event included musical performances, guest speakers and a wreath presentation dedicated to the community’s veteran population.

The day was a time of unity and fellowship.

“During events such as these, we’re able to come together and enjoy fellowship,” Marion County Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree said. “It’s just a sense of pride here with our veterans in Marion County.”

Veterans like Jonathan Dillard took the time to remember why he answered the call of duty.

“I joined the Marine Corps shortly after 9/11,” Dillard said. “I watched it in school, and I felt the need to serve my country and help the people that need help.”

Columbia salutes its veterans
