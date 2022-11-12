Win Stuff
City of Ellisville increases water prices

Some water bills to rise in Ellisville
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - How deep into a pocketbook will inflation’s greedy touch reach?

In the City of Ellisville, it’s extended down into one of the most basic of city services: water.

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the city had to make adjustments, and boosted the water bill by a dollar.

Buckhaults says that most residents will most likely never see this increase.

“I think what probably a lot of people may not understand is your water and sewer, wastewater and water, is a separate entity,” Buckhaults said. “It has its own budget, it’s got to be totally self sufficient, no other revenue or funds from the city goes towards water and sewer.”

The mayor adds that this price adjustment comes after the minimum bill. Buckhaults says,

Any resident wanting more information on the price increase is asked to call the Mayor’s Office at (601) 477-

Some water bills to rise in Ellisville
The food drive will last through the end of 2022
Grace’s Home for Heroes begins annual food drive for veterans
Grace's Home for Heroes collecting food
Petal High offers annual program in honor of veterans
