City of Ellisville increases water prices

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - How deep into a pocketbook will inflation’s greedy touch reach?

In the City of Ellisville, it’s extended down into one of the most basic of city services: water.

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the city had to make adjustments, and boosted the water bill by a dollar.

Buckhaults says that most residents will most likely never see this increase.

“I think what probably a lot of people may not understand is your water and sewer, wastewater and water, is a separate entity,” Buckhaults said. “It has its own budget, it’s got to be totally self sufficient, no other revenue or funds from the city goes towards water and sewer.”

The mayor adds that this price adjustment comes after the minimum bill. Buckhaults says,

Any resident wanting more information on the price increase is asked to call the Mayor’s Office at (601) 477-

