USM Air Force ROTC holds candlelight vigil, reading of the names

USM Air Force ROTC continues Veterans Day tradition
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Air Force ROTC continued a tradition that has held strong for decades.

Starting at 11 a.m. every Nov. 10, the ROTC lights a candle that will burn for 24 hours in honor of those lost in combat.

Later the same night, the group reads the names of the local soldiers who were killed in combat, followed by a bell toll.

“This particular ceremony has a connection for me,” said retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Linda Matthews. “I used to work at the Air Force ROTC detachment at USM. Twenty-three years ago was my last time working this ceremony.

“So, I came down to support the cadets as well as the community.”

A cadet will be guarding the candle as long as it is lit.

