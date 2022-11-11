Toys for Tots kicks off holiday season lead-up at Camp Shelby

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Thursday morning, Marines at Camp Shelby conducted operation “Santa Drop.”

In honor of the Marine Corps 247th birthday and the holiday season, Camp Shelby hosted its first annual Toys for Tots event.

While Santa Clause made an appearance, marines participated in parachuting from a C-130 military aircraft and landing with toys for kids.

“This event also celebrated the 75th year of the Toys for Tots program, helping children across the country in time for the Christmas season,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Bozeman.

Some 75 marines participated in the parachuting event.

