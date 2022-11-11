Sumrall businesses prepare for alcohol sales

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some gas stations, restaurants and other businesses will begin serving alcohol in Lamar County by the end of the year.

The beer and light wine referendum was passed this week after 73 percent of voters were in favor of the sale, purchase and consumption of beer and light wine.

Quinn Bullock is the owner of The Local Eatery in Sumrall.

“We think it will be good for the community and good for the town,” said Bullock.

Bullock said the goal was to keep money circulating within the community, encouraging growth.

“We would like to see some improvements made to the town and I feel like the extra revenue will help generate some of that for infrastructure improvements,” he said. “Sumrall is a growing, thriving community.”

Self-employment seems to be on the rise in the Town of Sumrall.

Bandits BBQ celebrates its 1-year anniversary next Saturday.

“I know it’s going to be limited to start off with,” Bandits BBQ owner Casey Tyler said. “It’s just beer and wine right now, and we’ll carry as much as we can and take into consideration what everybody wants.”

Business owners said it’s also a way to welcome people from surrounding areas.

“A lot of times they would like to have an alcoholic beverage, beer or wine, with their steak or pasta,” said Bullock. “We think it will be really good, enhance the experience and keep them from driving really far,” he added.

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said once the state gives the green light, licenses can be issued.

