Petal High School honors veterans

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, Petal High School held a recognition and appreciation breakfast/ceremony Friday to honor those who have sacrificed for the red, white and blue.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means,” said Stance Rigney, veteran of 12 years of active service in the Air Force and Army National Guard. “But I guess I’m one of those patriots that tear up when the flag goes by,”

Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon said this ceremony held a special place for Panther students and families.

“This is a big day for our community, for our school district, for the state, and a nation as a whole,” Dillon said. “I think anytime that we can honor our veterans for what they have done in the past, present and what they will do in the future.”

The school’s JROTC program led the ceremony, recognizing the youngest, oldest and longest-serving veteran in attendance.

“My family has a long line of veterans and it’s important to me that all veterans are recognized because of the history my family has with them,” said Michael Mclain, JROTC Master Sergeant.

This is the 11th year the high school has hosted this event for veterans and Dillon said it’s important to continue to honor those who protect our country.

“It’s part of our educational journey,” Dillon said. “It’s just what we need to do to better educate this generation on the sacrifices and freedoms that we take for granted sometimes as we just voted the other day and how all this ties together.”

Members from the high school band, show choir, digital media and debate teams also took part in the ceremony.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.