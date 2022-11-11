One more warm day before the cold air arrives this weekend.

This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid to high 50s. There is still a chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 70s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 30% chance of rain overnight.

Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. We will see cloudy skies throughout the day and we do have a 20% chance of rain in the morning hours.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the high 50s to low 60s. There will be no chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Monday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a 40% chance for showers.

