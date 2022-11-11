Win Stuff
Mississippi fallen Marine honored at Camp Shelby

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center hosted a memorial event Thursday for a fallen Mississippi Marine at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

Marine LCpl Casey Casanova paid the ultimate sacrifice during the 2008 Combat Operations in Al Karmah, Iraq, when a roadside bomb went off near her patrol, forcing her family and friends to say goodbye when she was just 22 years old.

“Freedom is not free, this is a real thing,” said Paula Carruth, mother of Casanova.

Casanova was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in operation Iraqi Freedom and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.

“She sought out people, she sought out people that needed to be loved and needed to be cared for and serve them and that’s what she did till her last day,” said Ashleigh Copeland, Casanova’s friend.

To display the McComb native’s sacrifice, the museum now holds a statue and exhibit displaying Casanova’s uniforms, equipment, purple heart and Mississippi Medal of Valor.

“This is all the Mississippians that served in these wars and Casey is a Mississippian she should be amongst these heroes absolutely,” said Carruth.

Statue sculptor Cliff Leonard, says he worked about three months to ensure his work resembles her bravery- a constant reminder for family left behind.

“It’s always moving and emotional for me because I know they have lost a loved one, just like I lost some friends in Vietnam, you just don’t ever get over that,” said Leonard. “I want them to have something they can touch and some of them do. They come back and tell me that they hug it or kiss it or touch it frequently. It just means a lot.”

Casanova became the 18th Mississippian to ever receive the Mississippi Medal of Valor for dedication, service and sacrifice to the state and nation.

