Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups.

Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges.

Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January 2015. He practiced law in Laurel and Jones County for 34 years before election to the bench.

He is a past president of the Jones County Bar Association, and served as a bar commissioner. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a graduate of Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University.

Circuit Judge Tomika Irving of Fayette was elected vice-chair Conference of Circuit Court Judges.

Irving has served as judge of the 22nd Circuit Court District since January 2019.

She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Arts degree in political science from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. She also has doctoral studies in administration of justice from USM.

Williamson, who also previously served as conference secretary-treasurer, was elected conference vice-chair and Irving secretary-treasurer in April.

Both moved up to chair and vice-chair, respectively, in a recent election necessitated by conference Chairman Judge Anthony Mozingo’s decision to leave the bench Dec. 31.

Chancellor Gerald Martin of Raleigh was recently elected as chair of the Conference of Chancery Court Judges.

Martin previously served as vice-chair of the conference.

He has served on the 13th Chancery Court bench since January 2015. The district includes Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties. He previously served as a court appointed mediator in Circuit and Chancery courts, and as a special master in Circuit Courts.

Martin served as attorney for the Smith County Economic Development District, was attorney for the towns of Raleigh and Taylorsville, and was municipal prosecutor for Raleigh. Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University and a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham was elected secretary of the Conference of County Court Judges.

Young Graham of Meridian has served on the Lauderdale County Court bench since January 2007.

Before she was elected to the bench, she served for seven years as assistant district attorney, and for two years as a public defender for the 10th Circuit Court District of Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale and Wayne counties.

