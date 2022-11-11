Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

Four with ties to the PIne Belt were elected to leadership posts within statewide judges' groups
Four with ties to the PIne Belt were elected to leadership posts within statewide judges' groups(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups.

Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges.

Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January 2015. He practiced law in Laurel and Jones County for 34 years before election to the bench.

He is a past president of the Jones County Bar Association, and served as a bar commissioner. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a graduate of Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University.

Circuit Judge Tomika Irving of Fayette was elected vice-chair Conference of Circuit Court Judges.

Irving has served as judge of the 22nd Circuit Court District since January 2019.

She earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Arts degree in political science from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. She also has doctoral studies in administration of justice from USM.

Williamson, who also previously served as conference secretary-treasurer, was elected conference vice-chair and Irving secretary-treasurer in April.

Both moved up to chair and vice-chair, respectively, in a recent election necessitated by conference Chairman Judge Anthony Mozingo’s decision to leave the bench Dec. 31.

Chancellor Gerald Martin of Raleigh was recently elected as chair of the Conference of Chancery Court Judges.

Martin previously served as vice-chair of the conference.

He has served on the 13th Chancery Court bench since January 2015. The district includes Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties. He previously served as a court appointed mediator in Circuit and Chancery courts, and as a special master in Circuit Courts.

Martin served as attorney for the Smith County Economic Development District, was attorney for the towns of Raleigh and Taylorsville, and was municipal prosecutor for Raleigh. Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University and a law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham was elected secretary of the Conference of County Court Judges.

Young Graham of Meridian has served on the Lauderdale County Court bench since January 2007.

Before she was elected to the bench, she served for seven years as assistant district attorney, and for two years as a public defender for the 10th Circuit Court District of Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale and Wayne counties.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Street shooting investigation in Hattiesburg
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks
Malik Moore became the 4th suspect arrested in connection with the shooting West 5th Street in...
Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

Latest News

Petal High School honors veterans
Petal High School honors veterans
Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Bond set for 4th suspect charged in Hattiesburg West 5th Street shooting
Past and present honorees of the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year award were honored again on...
Hattiesburg honors veterans with annual Veterans Day events
Both were held in Veterans Memorial Park.
USM Air Force ROTC holds candlelight vigil, reading of the names