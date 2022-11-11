Jefferson Davis Co. JROTC gives back to Collins Veterans Home

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fruits and flowers were small tokens of appreciation the Jefferson Davis County High School JROTC used to show gratitude for those who once served our land.

“Coming and visiting is just showing our appreciation to the veterans, especially since we’re in JROTC and many of us want to go to the military and want to be in the same place they were,” JROTC member Morgan Barnes said. “We want to show appreciation for that.”

This act of kindness left smiles on the faces of veterans at the State Veterans Home in Collins.

JROTC members said the time spent and stories shared served as motivation to further their military education.

Among the many veterans, Glen Pierce said he will never forget serving in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1953.

“I was on an ammo ship during the Korean War,” said Pierce. “The rest of the time was on the sea and air rescue, probably around Alaska.”

Stories like this were not only tales of past wars, they were also life lessons each member will take home.

No one understood that more than Kamora Hawthorne.

“She said that, even though she’s in a veterans home in a wheelchair, it doesn’t stop her from showing her determination,” said Hawthorne. “She said that even though that happened to her, she is still, indeed, a lieutenant colonel.”

In addition to the meet-and-greet outside the facility, the battalion took a tour inside to acknowledge the veterans unable to leave their rooms.

The Jaguar Battalion hopes to continue events like this to honor those who risk their lives to keep our country safe.

