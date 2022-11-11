Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Jasper County was arrested in connection to a shooting incident Wednesday morning.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m., east of the Louin area.

Aaron A. Holder, 38, is accused of shooting a high-powered rifle at his neighbor’s property while they were outside checking on a building project. Those who were outside were five construction workers and a family of four with two adults and two children.

Johnson said no injuries were reported at the scene.

Blake Sullivan, an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H officer, who lived in the area, heard the shots and responded to the scene, said Johnson. Holder is also accused of pointing the same rifle at the officer.

Johnson said during an altercation with the officer, Holder attempted to steal Sullivan’s vehicle. Sullivan was able to detain Holder, and the suspect was arrested by Jasper County deputies.

Holder was booked into the Jasper County Jail. Johnson said Holder was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault on an officer of the law and one count of attempted theft of a vehicle.

During his initial court hearing, Judge Marvin Jones denied Holder’s bond.

Johnson said the suspect reportedly has a substance abuse problem, and he tends to get violent when he gets high or intoxicated based on prior sheriff’s office dealings with him.

The case is still under investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

