Helfrich re-elected to another term on bench

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Judge Robert Helfrich has spent the past 20 years donning the robe of a 12th District Circuit County judge.

And Helfrich said he has no thoughts of slowing down anytime soon.

Helfrich was re-elected to the 12th District bench, and he said he was honored to be able to serve the citizens of Forrest and Perry counties.

Helfrich implemented the circuit’s adult Drug Court program in 2003 as an alternative to incarceration for non-violent offenders.

The Veterans’ Treatment Court serves as a way to combat substance abuse, mental health issues and homelessness among service members.

