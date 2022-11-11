Hattiesburg honors veterans with annual Veteran’s Day events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Past and present honorees of the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year award were honored again on Friday during the Hub City’s 40th annual Veterans Day Service.

City officials read aloud the names of all 28 former Veterans of the Year at Hattiesburg Veterans Park.

Many of those honorees also attended the service.

The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee also introduced the city’s 29th Veteran of the Year, Nelson Haskin, Jr.

Haskin is a Hattiesburg businessman and retired Mississippi Army National Guard sergeant first class.

The City of Hattiesburg also re-dedicated the 38-year-old park during the service. It was built in 1984.

Before the program, Hattiesburg held its annual Veterans Day Parade downtown. It featured several marching bands and military vehicles.

The grand marshal for the parade was 103-year-old Edith James, a Navy veteran who served during World War II.

