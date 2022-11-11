Hattiesburg Holiday Open House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Holiday season is here and the Hub City is gearing up for its shoppers.

Stores in downtown Hattiesburg will be participating in the Holiday Open House event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering specials promotions, discounts and entertainment for the day.

Photos with Santa Claus also will be available in two downtown locations during the Holiday Open House: The Lucky Rabbit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Studio by Tim and Krista from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adrienne Hicks Garamich, owner of Blooms Company, said the day gave the community a chance to come out and shop local while getting great and fun deals.

“This is just the beginning of encouraging everybody to shop local,” Garamich said. “Downtown, collectively, when you come together, it’s just stronger.

“A bigger group is better than one, and so, again, trying to diversify each business is a little different. You’re not going to find exactly the same thing in each store.”

Participating Merchants in the Holiday Open House:

Alley Cats Axe Throwing, The Author Shoppe, Blooms Company, Blu Jazz Café, Coney Island Café, Fairley’s Wings & More, fivetwentyfive, Grill & Grocery, Hattiesburgers & Blues, The Lucky Rabbit, Main Street Books, McKenzie’s on Main, Oddfellows Gallery and Antiques, Sage Den, Southbound Bagel, Southern Prohibition Taproom, The Depot Kitchen, The Porter Pub, The Studio by Tim & Krista, Twin Forks Wine & Provisions and Walnut Square Gifts & Stationery.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.