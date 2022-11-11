Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Holiday Open House

Holiday Open House Hattiesburg
Holiday Open House Hattiesburg(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Holiday season is here and the Hub City is gearing up for its shoppers.

Stores in downtown Hattiesburg will be participating in the Holiday Open House event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering specials promotions, discounts and entertainment for the day.

Photos with Santa Claus also will be available in two downtown locations during the Holiday Open House: The Lucky Rabbit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Studio by Tim and Krista from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adrienne Hicks Garamich, owner of Blooms Company, said the day gave the community a chance to come out and shop local while getting great and fun deals.

“This is just the beginning of encouraging everybody to shop local,” Garamich said. “Downtown, collectively, when you come together, it’s just stronger.

“A bigger group is better than one, and so, again, trying to diversify each business is a little different. You’re not going to find exactly the same thing in each store.”

Participating Merchants in the Holiday Open House:

Alley Cats Axe Throwing, The Author Shoppe, Blooms Company, Blu Jazz Café, Coney Island Café, Fairley’s Wings & More, fivetwentyfive, Grill & Grocery, Hattiesburgers & Blues, The Lucky Rabbit, Main Street Books, McKenzie’s on Main, Oddfellows Gallery and Antiques, Sage Den, Southbound Bagel, Southern Prohibition Taproom, The Depot Kitchen, The Porter Pub, The Studio by Tim & Krista, Twin Forks Wine & Provisions and Walnut Square Gifts & Stationery.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Street shooting investigation in Hattiesburg
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks
Malik Moore became the 4th suspect arrested in connection with the shooting West 5th Street in...
Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

Latest News

Holder, 38, was booked into the Jasper County Jail and charged with nine counts of aggravated...
Jasper Co. man receives multiple charges in connection to Wednesday shooting
Petal High School honors veterans
Petal High School honors veterans
Four with ties to the PIne Belt were elected to leadership posts within statewide judges' groups
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Bond set for 4th suspect charged in Hattiesburg West 5th Street shooting