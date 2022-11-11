Game of the Week: Biloxi at Oak Grove

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s officially playoff season across Mississippi and no one knows November football quite like the Oak Grove Warriors.

“Everything has just been kind of building up to this. It’s win or you start putting your stuff up,” Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey said. “You know we got to show up with the mindset that we’ve got to execute for four quarters and play our best game of the season because everybody you’re playing is really good.”

Biloxi is no exception. The third-seeded Indians have only dropped three games all season and are averaging 26+ points a game, but the Warriors feel confident playing their style of defense.

“We’ve done a great job of playing physical and trying to take something away. That’s got to be what we continue to do. We’ve got to take what they do best and take that away and make them do something they don’t want to do,” Causey said.

“You got to always be physical on defense,” Oak Grove defensive back/ wide receiver PJ Woodland said. “No matter what position you’re in, where you at, you’ve got to always have that dog in you. Really be ready to tackle, and cover.”

Meanwhile, the Oak Grove offense has really flourished as the seasons progressed.

With weapons like JQ Gray and Jaylen Aborom on the outside and the development in the run game from Kylin Champagne and quarterback AJ Maddox, it’s pick your poison for opponents.

“I feel like we’ve clicked on offense in the running game. At the beginning, we weren’t starting off too hot but we clicked on Kylin Champagne. AJ is throwing the ball good,” Woodland said.

“We’ve grown everywhere. If you look at our team, we only had three starters back on the offensive side and most of those guys, it was their first year to start,” Causey said.

“Those guys have gotten better each week. AJ has gotten better each week. Our offense changed when he started running the football like he’s capable of running it. If that’s something that will continue, we’re a hard team to beat.”

Kickoff is Friday for 7 pm at Oak Grove.

