Former WCU track and field athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two collegiate athletes, who ran for William Carey University’s track and field team, were convicted Thursday in a Nigerian fraud scheme.

The defendants were convicted before U.S. District Judge Kristi Johnson for transferring thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of a complex fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Emmanuel Ineh and 25-year-old Toluwani Adebakin pleaded guilty to violations of Title XVIII, United States Code, Section 1957, for engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities, collectively sending tens of thousands of illicitly obtained proceeds to fraudsters in Nigeria as part of a larger mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The scheme involved track and field athletes from multiple, higher-learning institutions in the United States, with part of the conspiracy being operated out of Hattiesburg while Ineh and Adebakin were WCU track and field teammates.

William Carey University cooperated throughout the investigation.

Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15, 2023, in Hattiesburg. Each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A federal district judge will determine sentence length after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner is prosecuting the case.

