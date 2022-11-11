Win Stuff
Fat Boy’s Pizza offering a free slice to veterans on Veterans Day

The Fat Boy's Pizza location in Hattiesburg opened in March of 2022.
By WDAM Staff
Nov. 11, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fat Boy’s Pizza wants to say thank you on Veterans Day with a free slice of pizza.

All locations, including the newly opened location in Hattiesburg, will be offering a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on Friday, November 11.

“No one gives more than a military veteran,” said owner Gabe Corchiani. “Fat Boy’s Pizza is built on giving back, so this is the least we can do for the men and women who admirably put country before self to ensure our safety locally, nationally, and across the world.”

For more information about the restaurant chain, click HERE.

