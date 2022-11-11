Columbia clashes with Mendenhall in 4A playoffs

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It’ll be no cakewalk for the Wildcats to get back to “The Rock.”

Defending Class 4A champion Columbia (9-2) has to navigate a strong South bracket with a visit to Mendenhall (10-1) next on the schedule.

The Wildcats handed the Tigers their only loss 21-16 to open the season on August 26. Head coach Chip Bilderback knows how challenging it is to beat a good team twice.

“Yeah it’s going to be really tough,” Bilderback said. “They’re very, very athletic, probably one of the more athletic teams in South 4A. The thing that stands out is the quarterback play’s gotten extremely better and defensively they’re really tough up front on defense. They get after it.”

“Our biggest goal every day is to get one percent better which means every day you have to come out and play like it’s your last day because this is playoffs so it might be your last game,” said Columbia senior linebacker DJ Cloyd. “We’re not really focused on state right now, we’re just focused on what’s ahead of us - three steps in front of us.”

