Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

CDC reports more than 3 million youths using tobacco products

Report: Millions of kids using tobacco
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School hallways across the country are up in smoke, but not because of a fire.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than three million children across the United States have been reported as tobacco users.

According to Lamar County Schools Police Chief Tamica Hill, the school district has noticed the issue in the Pine Belt.

“Since I started here, we’ve had an increase in e-cigarettes and vapes,” said Hill. “We no longer see a lot of children with cigarettes, black & milds, or cigars or anything to that effect. It’s mostly vapes now.”

In fact, the numbers they are seeing are eye-opening

“We’re probably confiscating at least 100 a week,” said Hill. “I’d go as far as to say that.”

Parents such as Melissa Rushing have noticed the problem as well, saying she has caught her daughter with vapes in the past.

“I’ve caught her several times with a vape,” Rushing said. “It concerns me over my daughter’s health and her friends health.

“We need to find out a harder way for these children, so they’re not able to get them and hold the parent and the stores accountable.”

According to Hill, the school district is doing its part in informing the public.

“We’ve been educating our parents, our community leaders, our students, everyone that we can, to make sure they understand the effects of these e-cigarettes and these vapes,” said Hill.

The CDC reports 2.5 million high school and 530,000 middle school students reportedly have used tobacco.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Street shooting investigation in Hattiesburg
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks
Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits expects the biggest impact of the newly-passed referendum...
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar Co.
Malik Moore became the 4th suspect arrested in connection with the shooting West 5th Street in...
Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

Latest News

Both were held in Veterans Memorial Park.
USM Air Force ROTC holds candlelight vigil, reading of the names
USM Air Force ROTC carrying on Veterans Day tradition
USM Air Force ROTC continues Veterans Day tradition
Report: Millions of kids using tobacco
Report: Millions of kids using tobacco
JROTC presents baskets to veterans
Jefferson Davis Co. JROTC gives back to state veterans in Collins