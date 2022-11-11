CDC reports more than 3 million youths using tobacco products

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School hallways across the country are up in smoke, but not because of a fire.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than three million children across the United States have been reported as tobacco users.

According to Lamar County Schools Police Chief Tamica Hill, the school district has noticed the issue in the Pine Belt.

“Since I started here, we’ve had an increase in e-cigarettes and vapes,” said Hill. “We no longer see a lot of children with cigarettes, black & milds, or cigars or anything to that effect. It’s mostly vapes now.”

In fact, the numbers they are seeing are eye-opening

“We’re probably confiscating at least 100 a week,” said Hill. “I’d go as far as to say that.”

Parents such as Melissa Rushing have noticed the problem as well, saying she has caught her daughter with vapes in the past.

“I’ve caught her several times with a vape,” Rushing said. “It concerns me over my daughter’s health and her friends health.

“We need to find out a harder way for these children, so they’re not able to get them and hold the parent and the stores accountable.”

According to Hill, the school district is doing its part in informing the public.

“We’ve been educating our parents, our community leaders, our students, everyone that we can, to make sure they understand the effects of these e-cigarettes and these vapes,” said Hill.

The CDC reports 2.5 million high school and 530,000 middle school students reportedly have used tobacco.

