Bond set for 4th suspect charged in Hattiesburg West 5th Street shooting

Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street.

Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, had his bond set at $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The total of Moore’s bond equals approximately $800,000. He is booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said Moore was taken into custody Thursday, Nov. 10, with assistance from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting investigation.

Moore was the fourth suspect arrested in this case. Prior arrests include 19-year-old Jordan Willis, arrested on Nov. 7, and 20-year-old Justin Williams, arrested on Nov. 4. They were both reportedly from Hattiesburg.

Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Williams had his bond set at $250,000 for aggravated assault, $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence. His total bond equals approximately $1,050,000.

Willis had his bond set at $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence, $100,000 for each count of accessory after the fact of murder and $75,000 for each count of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. His total bond equals approximately $475,000.

They are both booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was arrested on Nov. 8. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Information about his case is being withheld due to his age.

