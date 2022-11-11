Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg man has been charged with murder in the Nov. 2 shooting on West Fifth Street that left two dead and three wounded.

Hattiesburg police said Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Hattiesburg police said Moore was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting.

Moore has been transported to the Forrest County Jail for booking, HPD said.

Moore is the fourth suspect to have been charged in the case,

Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Both had bond set and both remain in Forrest County Jail.

A 16-year-old juvenile also has been arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Information about his case is being withheld due to his age.

