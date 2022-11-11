11/11 Ryan’s “Last Warm” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This morning was a little closer to a typical South Mississippi fall day, with cool-not-cold start to the day and a warm, sunny afternoon. The temperature will return to the low 80s later today, but it isn’t going to get any warmer from there and will in fact get much, much colder. You won’t see much cooling overnight as cloud cover builds in and southerly winds pick up, but we’ll hit 60 for a high late Saturday morning and will fall rapidly from there for the rest of the day. That means we’re going from 80 today, to 60 Saturday, to bottom out near freezing Sunday morning. Thankfully we won’t stay near freezing for long, though we’ll see frosty, chilly mornings every day next week. Expect the highs to linger in the upper 50s and low 60s for all of next week and the weekend, looking like we’ll just start climbing toward the mid 60s by the start to middle of the week after next.

TL/DR: Over a week of cooler-than-average days and potentially frosty nights are moving in, so be sure to break out those fall sweaters and heavy winter coats for the rest of November....

