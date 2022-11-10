Win Stuff
Veterans Day events happening in the Pine Belt

A couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt on Friday to honor all who served.
A couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt on Friday to honor all who served.
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is Veterans Day, and to celebrate, a couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt to honor all who served.

In Petal, a Veterans Recognition Breakfast and Ceremony will be hosted by the Petal High School JROTC from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. in the PHS cafeteria and gym. All military service members, retired and active, National Guard and Reserve, along with their guests are invited to attend.

At 10 a.m., The City of Hattiesburg will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade. It will begin on Hardy Street at the Hardy Street Baptist Church and end at Veterans Memorial Park. The Veterans Day Ceremony will then take place around 11 a.m. in the park.

For more information about this year’s program, click HERE.

In Laurel, the Laurel Veterans Memorial Museum will also be hosting an event from 10 a.m. to noon.

Food provided by Raising Canes will be provided after the event.

This story will be updated if informaiton about more events is provided.

