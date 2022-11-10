Win Stuff
Unbeaten Bobcats head to NJCAA National Soccer Tournament

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones College men’s soccer never really talked about it but here they sit, 15-0 for the first time in program history.

A 1-0 win over Pearl River on Sunday sealed the unbeaten record, clinched the Gulf South District title and earned the Bobcats a trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for the second time.

“Kept reminding them of their goals,” said Jones College head coach Brendan Connolly. “Their goal was just to play well every game. We weren’t talking about being undefeated, we weren’t talking about championships, we were just saying we want to be playing well every game. So, we just kept reminding them about that which maybe eased the pressure a little bit but it was always there.”

It’s Jones College’s experience at the national tournament in spring 2021 which gives the team confidence they can make a run in Tucson, Arizona.

The Bobcats opened the 2021 tournament with a double overtime win over eventual national champion Southeastern Iowa.

“I think everyone has a great attitude about it and go into every game just giving 100 percent,” said Jones College sophomore midfielder Bennett Gibson, a Sacred Heart grad. “So, we know this year that we have it in us to go and win the whole thing.”

No. 2 Jones College opens the NJCAA Tournament against No. 11 Prairie State on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

