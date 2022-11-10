Win Stuff
Twin Forks Rising Receives $18,000 Partnership Grant

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, a non-profit organization received an $18,000 partnership grant that will help them reach their goals of benefiting those of lower-incomes.

Twin Forks began operation in 2018. Deborah Delgado is the councilwoman of this organization and says they are very grateful for this partnership grant.

“We have to make sure that people have decent, safe, and sanitary housing, so this helps us to move in that direction” Deborah says.

One of the main goals of Twin Forks is to benefit those with poor housing situations.

“If you will remember Katrina, the 2013 storm, the 2017 storm, while other places may have recovered, this community has not recovered.” Deborah says, “We really need to address the housing needs that continue to exist. Quality of housing in some communities is just horrible.”

Twin Forks is actively looking for volunteers. If you would like to help, please contact them at 601-818-5588.

