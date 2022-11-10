Win Stuff
Salvation Army bells ready to ring in holidays

Red kettles to ring throughout Laurel soon
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Expect to start seeing red kettles and hearing bells ring across the Pine Belt as the holiday season approaches.

The Salvation Army officially kicked off its Red Kettle campaign to help sprad loove and provide a sense of hope for families across the Pine Belt.

An army of supporters gathered at Sawmill Mall in Laurel Wednesday at they unveiled this year’s fundraising goal of $160,000.

Navy veteran Danny Gilmore says he has worked for the Salvation Army for six years and says he finds joy in meeting people and seeing them smile.

