Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop at the intersection of US-98 and MS-29 led to the seizure of illegal narcotics and one arrest.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a search yielded illegal substances. The deputy seized what he believed to be 2 grams of cocaine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.

Urbano faces one charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

