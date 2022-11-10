Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop at the intersection of US-98 and MS-29 led to the seizure of illegal narcotics and one arrest.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a search yielded illegal substances. The deputy seized what he believed to be 2 grams of cocaine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.

Urbano faces one charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

