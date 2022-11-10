Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mount Olive man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Stokes Marque Wells, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following completion of his prison term and pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, in April 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Stokes Marque Wells and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Specifically, on April 24, 2020, agents intercepted methamphetamine-related communications leading to the seizure of approximately 3 pounds of methamphetamine.

Wells was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine to Hattiesburg, Miss., and surrounding areas.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg area.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

