Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State.

However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet.

“I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell said. “Has been a great honor for almost eight years, 42 years of a police officer. I’m just grateful for all the citizens who came out to help me and then we will start going to orientation in Washington and preparing for our committee assignments and those kinds of things,” Ezell said.

“But right now, I have a job to do and I got to keep going,

Ezell has been campaigning for the past 18 months and says he welcomes the new responsibility of representing 12 counties in the 4th district.

“I’m not perfect, but I promise I will be available and accountable for every citizen regardless of who they voted for (Tuesday),” Ezell said.,”As we begin the transition to take office in January, I ask that you keep myself my family in your prayers.

Whether sheriff or congressman, Ezell says he couldn’t have made it this far without the support of his family and friends.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us on this campaign, whether you supported us financially or volunteered your time, we could have not done anything without you,” said Ezell.

“It’s really hard on a candidate’s family, you know my wife, my daughter, my granddaughter, my mother. They see so many things and I’m just very grateful to have a supportive family and good church family and I’m thankful for the voters who turned out for us in South Mississippi.”

Ezell received 74 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s election and now will replace Steven Palazzo, who held the congressional seat since 2011, once the outcome is officially certified.

