Lamar County seeking suspects in drive-by shooting

Public's help sought in Lamar County drive-by shooting
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a recent drive-by shooting.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the incident occurred at an apartment complex on Shears Road, which sits behind the Lowe’s store on U.S. 98.

No injuries were reported but some buildings suffered damage.

Rigel said the vehicle involved was a white, late-model Charger with a Louisiana tag.

