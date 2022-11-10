Lamar County seeking suspects in drive-by shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a recent drive-by shooting.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the incident occurred at an apartment complex on Shears Road, which sits behind the Lowe’s store on U.S. 98.

No injuries were reported but some buildings suffered damage.

Rigel said the vehicle involved was a white, late-model Charger with a Louisiana tag.

